

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.74 billion, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $5.82 billion from $5.64 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.74 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.64 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX