

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices declined in June, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in May.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in June, but slower than 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.



Energy prices fell 2.2 percent annually in June. Prices for investment and intermediates rose 0.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX