

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.30 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $2.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $4.44 billion from $4.32 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.88 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.82 -Revenue (Q2): $4.44 Bln vs. $4.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX