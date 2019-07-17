

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $7.11 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $6.47 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $23.08 billion from $22.55 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.11 Bln. vs. $6.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $23.08 Bln vs. $22.55 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX