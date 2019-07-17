

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Wednesday that first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 23.87 billion Indian rupees or $346 million, up 12.6 percent from last year's 21.21 billion rupees.



Earnings per share were 3.97 rupees or $0.06, higher than 3.53 rupees last year.



Gross revenues were 147.16 billion rupees or $2.14 billion, up 5.3 percent from 139.78 billion rupees a year ago.



Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue in dollar terms grew 5.9 percent from last year. IT Services Segment Revenue in dollar terms was $2.04 billion, an adjusted increase of 4.3 percent.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenues from IT Services business to be in the range of $2.039 billion to $2.080 billion.



Abidali Neemuchwala, CEO and Executive Director said, 'Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of three customers in more than $100 Mn bucket.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX