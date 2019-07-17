

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.01 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $0.72 billion, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.47 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $7.98 billion from $7.77 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $7.98 Bln vs. $7.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 to $0.85 Full year EPS guidance: $3.21 to $3.27



