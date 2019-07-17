sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

83,76 Euro		+2,78
+3,43 %
WKN: A1C6TV ISIN: US9100471096 Ticker-Symbol: UAL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,63
82,95
16:00
82,57
83,00
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC83,76+3,43 %
FN Beta