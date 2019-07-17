

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced in an earnings call on Wednesday that it raised the adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $10.50 to $12.00 per share, up from the previous guidance range of $10.00 to $12.00 per share.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.37 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2020, the company initiated adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $11.00 to $13.00 per share, while the Street currently expects earnings of $12.38 per share for fiscal 2020.



The company said it is on track to deliver its adjusted earnings per share targets for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 as it continues to actively manage costs despite less efficient flying.



