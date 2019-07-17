

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One of the aftershocks from the July 5 earthquake in Southern California has rattled the northern areas of the state Tuesday afternoon.



No damages or casualties have been reported.



A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported in the East Bay Area followed by magnitude 3.5 aftershock in a space of few minutes. The tremor reverberated upto San Francisco.



A stronger earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred in Ridgecrest Wednesday.



These areas lie on the Greenville Faultline.



In all, 60 earthquakes of minor magnitude were recorded in the past 24 hours in the region.



Experts are warning that a bigger quake could soon follow.



The US Geological Survey reported that the aftershock sequence remains very active since the magnitude 7.1 mainshock that occurred in Ridgecrest city on July 5, which resulted in minor injuries and damages to a few city dwellers.



USGS officials had forecast more tremors in the following days, and a large quake this week.



A magnitude 6.6 earthquake in 1994 in California had claimed the lives of 57, and caused widespread damage.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX