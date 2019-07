LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) agreed to sell its global headquarters, BT Centre, to the Orion European Real Estate Fund V, managed by Orion Capital Managers, for 209.55 million pounds.



As part of the deal, BT will lease back the 300,000 sq ft building for up to 30 months while it moves its headquarters to a new location in London.



BT said it expects to announce details of its new headquarters shortly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX