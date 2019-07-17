

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined for the third straight month in May, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Construction output fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, smaller than the 1.7 percent decrease seen in April. This was the third consecutive decline in production.



Building construction dropped 0.3 percent and civil engineering output decreased 0.8 percent in May.



On a yearly basis, growth in construction output eased to a 4-month low of 2 percent from 3.1 percent in April.



In the EU28, construction output fell 0.3 percent on month but grew 2.5 percent from the previous year.



