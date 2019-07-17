

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA announced on its website that Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., formerly Nishimoto Trading Co., Ltd., is voluntarily recalling eight types of Shirakiku brand imported 150 gram frozen Japanese fish cake products due to potential contamination of some allergens such as milk, egg and crustacean shellfish.



The eight recalled products are 150 gram packs of frozen Fish Cake Iwashi Ten, Fish Cake Bouten, Fish Cake Minch Ball, Fish Cake Ohban Age, Fish Cake Gobo Maki, Fish Cake Ika Maki, Fish Cake Age ball and Fish Cake Satsuma Age.



This is of concern for people who are sensitive to milk, egg or shellfish as it could cause serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. However, no illnesses have been reported to date.



The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) found the presence of milk, egg or shellfish in the products, which were not listed on the product label.



The recalled products were distributed to retail stores across 33 U.S. states including Arizona, California, Washington DC, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.



The manufacturer of the recalled products in Kagoshima, Japan is investigating the cause, and also ceased the distribution of the affected products. Retailers also have been asked to remove the products from shelves.



In Canada, CFIA announced that Wismettac Asian Foods is recalling Shirakiku brand Frozen Fish Cakes in several Canadian provinces.



Japan-based Wismettac Asian Foods, established in 1912, is one of the oldest importers, and distributors of Asian food products in North America. It has nineteen branches and four satellite offices throughout the United States and Canada.



Shirakiku is their private brand of products aimed at Japanese households in the U.S.



