

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $979.4 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $704.2 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $9.13 billion from $8.10 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:



