

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has started a formal investigation about Amazon's dual role as marketplace and retailer, to understand compliance with EU competition rules. Based on preliminary information, the Commission believes Amazon uses competitively sensitive information about marketplace sellers.



The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the matter. The Commission will investigate the standard agreements between Amazon and marketplace sellers.



Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, said: 'E-commerce has boosted retail competition and brought more choice and better prices. We need to ensure that large online platforms don't eliminate these benefits through anti-competitive behaviour.'



