

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T and Microsoft announced a strategic alliance, under which Microsoft will be the preferred cloud provider for non-network applications of AT&T. As part of the company's broader public cloud first strategy, AT&T plans to migrate non-network infrastructure applications to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. AT&T will improve its cloud-based productivity by providing much of its workforce with Microsoft 365.



AT&T expects to have nationwide 5G by the first half of 2020. Microsoft will assist AT&T in this by providing design, test, and build edge-computing capabilities.



Working together, the companies will introduce integrated industry solutions in the areas of voice, collaboration and conferencing, intelligent edge and networking, IoT, public safety, and cyber security.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX