

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Wednesday that Prime Day 2019 sales surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Prime members purchased more than 175 million items over the two days of Prime Day, on July 15 and 16. The prime members worldwide saved more than one billion dollars throughout Prime Day.



'This year, Prime Day was once again the largest shopping event in Amazon history with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members,' Amazon said in a statement.



The top-selling deals in the Prime Day worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.



According to the company, Prime members in the U.S. received tens of millions in Prime Day savings when they shopped at Whole Foods Market. The best-selling Prime Day deals were organic strawberries, red cherries, and blueberries.



