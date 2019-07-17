

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. has given a major redesign to its website and rolled it out to users worldwide on Monday.



The new website is easier to navigate, more personalized and consistent with the Twitter seen on other devices.



Twitter was testing a new version of its desktop website since the beginning of this year. The micro-blogging site, which is looking to expand its user base, said that the redesign takes into account the feedback it got from users during the tests.



However, the public launch of the redesign means users cannot go back to 'legacy Twitter' and tweets cannot still be edited.



The most noticeable change is the organization and layout of the Twitter homepage itself, which looks more spacious. Also, the text is easier to read.



The redesigned version has simplified navigation. The site's main navigation is now on the left side of the page.



The left-hand sidebar directs a user to the main sections, such as Explore, Notifications, Messages, Bookmarks, Lists, Profile and More. The 'Bookmarks' feature has finally been brought to the desktop's main navigation.



The 'Explore' section will direct users to live videos and local personalized moments. The 'More' menu features Moments, Twitter's ad tools, Settings and other features.



Direct Messages have been expanded so that a user can see and respond to conversations all from the same view. Thus, there is less hassle switching between screens to send a message.



Users with more than one profile will be able to switch between accounts faster, directly from the side navigation.



The popular dark mode themes, Dim and Lights Out, can now be personalized through different themes and color options. There are now two options for dark mode.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX