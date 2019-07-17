

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $137 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.04 billion from $3.05 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $197 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q2): $3.04 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 - $5.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX