

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) is planning to sell assets worth about 2 billion euros, including a stake in tower unit Inwit, its data centre and credit operations, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported.



Telecom Italia, which owns a 60 per cent stake in Inwit, struck a deal this year with Vodafone Italy to merge tower assets.



However, a stake sale is still very much on the table, the newspaper said. It is unclear whether Vodafone Italy would remain interested in making an investment in Inwit if it was put up for sale by Telecom Italia, the report said.



La Repubblica reported that TIM is also looking at selling its data-centre and consumer credit operations.



The plan could be put to the company's board on 1 August and the sell-off could be completed by early 2020, the report added.



