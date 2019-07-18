

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported that its total net income attributable to owners of the parent for the second-quarter fell to 1.601 billion Swedish kronor from 2.160 billion kronor last year.



But, net sales rose 2.2 percent in reported currency to 21.27 billion kronor from the prior year. Net sales like for like regarding exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals, declined 4.2 percent. Service revenues like for like regarding exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals, declined 1.4 percent.



The company reiterated full year operational free cash flow outlook in a range of 12 billion kronor - 12.5 billion kronor.



