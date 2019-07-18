

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Richemont SA (CFRUY.PK) reported that its sales for the first-quarter increased by 12% to 3.74 billion euros from last year's 3.34 billion euros, while it was up 9% at constant exchange rates.



Excluding Online Distributors, sales rose by 6% at actual exchange rates and by 3% at constant exchange rates; at actual exchange rates.



The company said, 'Starting with the financial year ending 31 March 2020, the Group provides a trading update for its first quarter ended 30 June. Sales for the first five months will therefore no longer be reported in September.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX