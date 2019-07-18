

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch unemployment rate rose marginally in June after remaining unchanged in the previous months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate rose to 3.4 percent in June from 3.3 percent in May.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 313,000 in June from 302,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which aged between 15 and 25 years, grew to 6.5 percent in June from 6.3 percent in the prior month. A similar high rate was last seen in January.



