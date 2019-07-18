

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Thursday reported 2 percent growth in sales for the first quarter, with 1 percent organic growth, mainly helped by system projects in the Middle East, rolling stock contracts in Europe and the Amtrak contract in the US.



In the first quarter, net sales totaled 2.1 billion euros and Alstom booked 1.6 billion euros of orders.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is confirming its outlook for the full year, at constant perimeter and exchange rate.



