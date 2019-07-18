

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. or TSMC (TSM) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income decreased 7.6 percent to NT$66.77 billion from NT$72.29 billion last year.



Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.57 or $0.41 per ADR unit. Lat year's earnings were NT$2.79 per share.



TSMC announced consolidated revenue for the quarter of NT$241.00 billion, up 3.3 percent from NT$233.28 billion a year ago.



Sequentially, second-quarter results represented a 10.2 percent increase in revenue and an 8.7 percent increase in net income.



In US dollars, second-quarter revenue was $7.75 billion, down 1.4 percent year-over-year, but up 9.2 percent from the previous quarter.



In the second quarter, shipments of 7-nanometer accounted for 21 percent of total wafer revenue and 10-nanometer process technology contributed 3 percent, while 16-nanometer accounted for 23 percent.



Advanced technologies, defined as 16-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 47 percent of total wafer revenue.



