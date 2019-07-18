

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump alarmed investors by saying he could impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.



Asian markets traded lower as weak earnings results from CSX Corp stoked concerns that the protracted trade war between the United States and China could hurt corporate earnings.



The dollar slipped as heightened risk aversion pushed benchmark U.S. yields to a nine-day low. Gold hovered near its highest level in two weeks.



Oil extended declines into a fourth day after U.S. government data showed large builds in refined product stockpiles.



U.S. stocks fell overnight, with weak results from CSX Corp and disappointing housing data weighing on markets.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.7 percent.



Netflix Inc shares plunged as much as 13 percent in aftermarket trade after the world's dominant subscription video service reported the loss of 130,000 customers in the U.S. and much slower growth overseas.



IBM posted a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, while eBay delivered in-line second quarter financial results.



On the data front, traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on weekly jobless claims, Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity and leading economic indicators.



European markets ended Wednesday's session lower after U.S. President Trump said the U.S. and China still have a 'long way to go' on trade.



The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.4 percent. The German DAX gave up 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.6 percent.



