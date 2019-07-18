

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) said it has reported encouraging trading performance for the six months ended 30 June 2019, with revenue growth ahead of the market. Group revenue grew 15%; excluding Decision Tech revenue grew 8%. The Board is confident of delivering market expectations for the year.



First-half pretax profit increased to 60.4 million pounds from 51.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 9.3 pence compared to 7.9 pence. Adjusted EBITDA grew 17% to 72.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 9.4 pence compared to 8.4 pence.



First-half Group revenue improved to 199.4 million pounds from 173.7 million pounds. Insurance growth was at 3%. Revenue in Home Services grew 52%.



The Board has announced an interim dividend of 3.10 pence, an increase of 5% on the prior year. The ex-dividend date is 1 August 2019, with a payment date of 13 September 2019.



