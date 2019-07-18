sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,205 Euro		-0,595
-5,04 %
WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASYJET PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,895
12,00
09:09
11,905
12,065
09:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASYJET PLC
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EASYJET PLC11,205-5,04 %
FN Beta