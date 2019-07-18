

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that Sukari Gold Mine produced 117,913 ounces of gold in the second quarter, a 27% increase from last year. Gold sold of 112,764 ounces, was 5% below gold produced due to timing of the closing weekly gold shipment.



Centamin maintained 2019 gold production guidance in a range of 490,000 - 520,000 ounces, at cash costs of US$675-725 per ounce produced and an AISC of US$890-950 per ounce sold.



Total ore mined of 310 thousand tonnes, an 8% increase from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX