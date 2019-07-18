

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) on Thursday reported second-quarter attributable production of 123.96 koz gold equivalent ounces or 10.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



This represents an increase from the company's attributable production of 121.37 koz gold equivalent ounces or 9.8 million silver equivalent ounces in the preceding first quarter.



The increase in attributable production was due to solid delivery from all of the company's mines, especially Inmaculada.



However, attributable production declined from 130.35 koz gold equivalent ounces or 10.56 million silver equivalent ounces in the year-ago quarter.



For the first half as a whole, Hochschild Mining produced 245,325 gold equivalent ounces or 19.9 million silver equivalent ounces, the second highest in the company's history.



Looking ahead, Hochschild Mining said it is on track to deliver its overall 2019 production target of 457,000 gold equivalent ounces, or 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



The company also said that its all-in sustaining costs for 2019 are on track to meet its guidance of $960 to $1,000 per gold equivalent ounce, or $11.8 to $12.3 per silver equivalent ounce.



