

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc. (BA.L) said that it recognised non-cash benefit to 2019 earnings per share, following agreements reached in respect of overseas tax matters. A net earnings per share benefit of 5 pence arises which is additional to the current 2019 underlying earnings per share guidance.



In addition, following review of April's EU Commission's decision that concluded the UK's Controlled Foreign Company regime partially represents State Aid, the Group has recognised a provision for the estimated exposure.



