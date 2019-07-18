

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday as SAP's second-quarter profits missed expectations and the Wall Street Journal reported that progress on U.S.-China talks were stalled over how to handle the Huawei ban reprieve.



The benchmark DAX was down 123 points or 1 percent at 12,217 in opening deals after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Business software maker SAP slumped 6 percent. After reporting a 21 percent decline in second-quarter operating profit, the company said it doesn't expect a major improvement in margins before next year.



Lender Commerzbank fell 1.8 percent and Deutsche Bank eased half a percent on concerns about weakening global economic growth.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were also moving lower as the U.S. dollar weakened on the back of weak housing data released overnight.



