

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.29 billion, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $2.92 billion, or $2.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.47 billion or $3.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $60.60 billion from $56.09 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.47 Bln. vs. $3.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.60 vs. $3.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.45 -Revenue (Q2): $60.60 Bln vs. $56.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.70 to $14.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX