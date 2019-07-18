

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $663 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $697 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $2.58 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $663 Mln. vs. $697 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q2): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



