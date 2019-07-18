

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) has raised its 2019 non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share guidance to $4.75 to $4.80 from previous guidance of $4.72 to $4.80. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.78. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share were $1.19, a 3.5% increase over the comparable 2018 period. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.16 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter revenues increased 3.5% year-over-year to $5.2 billion, with non-GAAP core revenue growth of 5.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $5.08 billion, for the quarter.



