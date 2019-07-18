

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc (SNA) Thursday reported second quarter net earnings of $180.4 million or $3.22 per share, compared to $178.7 million or $3.12 per share in the prior year. On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $3.21 per share.



Net sales for the quarter declined 0.3 percent to $951.3 million, from $954.6 million the previous year. Wall Street were looking for revenue of $959.33 million.



Looking ahead, the company expects to make continued progress in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX