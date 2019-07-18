

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI) has acquired HighQ, a open SaaS platform for professional collaboration. Based in London, HighQ offers a cloud-based platform for business collaboration, workflow automation and client engagement. Thomson Reuters said the acquisition will meet a growing market need for legal professionals as HighQ provides secure cloud-based environment, connecting law firms and their corporate customers.



'Our intelligent workflow platform allows legal professionals and in-house corporate legal departments to collaborate on projects, matters and transactions, transforming legal service delivery and creating compelling digital experiences for clients and business,' said Ajay Patel, CEO and founder of HighQ.



