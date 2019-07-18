

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $272 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $441 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $4.02 billion from $4.13 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $441 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.85 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q2): $4.02 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.57 to $1.67



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX