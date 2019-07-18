

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.(BMY) and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced Thursday that the three companies entered into a clinical collaboration.



As per the agreement, the companies would evaluate the combination of Bayer's kinase inhibitor Stivarga or regorafenib and Bristol-Myers Squibb's / Ono's anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo or nivolumab in patients with micro-satellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer.



Earlier, the phase III study has shown limited response and hence combination apporoaches were high. In a Phase 1b, the combination of regorafenib and nivolumab has shown promising preliminary efficacy results.



