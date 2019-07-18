sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,65 Euro		-2,98
-4,28 %
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,64
66,77
13:49
66,65
66,73
13:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALCOMM INC
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUALCOMM INC66,65-4,28 %
FN Beta