

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has fined Qualcomm (QCOM) 242 million euros for predatory pricing of Baseband chipsets between mid-2009 and mid-2011. The Commission found that Qualcomm sold three of its UMTS chipsets below cost to Huawei and ZTE, to eliminate Icera, the company's main rival, from the market.



In May 2011, Icera was acquired by Nvidia, which later decided to wind down its baseband chipset business line.



Qualcomm said it plans to appeal the finding to the General Court of the European Union.



