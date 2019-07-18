

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $139.0 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $217.8 million, or $3.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $201.4 million or $3.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.35 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $201.4 Mln. vs. $242.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.83 vs. $4.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.50 - $19.75 Full year revenue guidance: $5.8 Bln



