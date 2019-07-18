

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.57 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $1.51 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $5.60 billion from $5.67 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.57 Bln. vs. $1.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.22 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q2): $5.60 Bln vs. $5.67 Bln last year.



