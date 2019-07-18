

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $224.43 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $226.97 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $230.27 million or $1.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $4.93 billion from $4.82 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $230.27 Mln. vs. $233.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.57 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q2): $4.93 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.75



