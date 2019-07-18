

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's intensified targeting four progressive Democratic Congresswomen, this time with public support.



Addressing his Republican supporters at a 2020 presidential election rally in North Carolina, Trump defended his remarks against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts.



In a weekend tweet, Trump had called on a group of four first-time female Democratic members of US Congress to 'go back' to their countries of origin.



The controversial tweet evoked international outcry and from Democratic leaders in the US as well.



'The leading voices of the Democrat Party are left-wing extremists who reject everything our nation stands for. These left-wing ideologues see our nation as a force of evil,' Trump told the crowd.



Encouraged by his rhetoric against Ilhan Omar, ardent supporters began chanting, 'send her back.'



Omar, who fled war-torn Somalia and sought refuge in the US aged 12, responded to Trump's latest attack on her by quoting from Maya Angelou's poem 'Still I Rise.' 'You may shoot me with your words,/You may cut me with your eyes,/You may kill me with your hatefulness,/But still, like air, I'll rise,' she wrote on Twitter.



Earlier, talking to reporters, Trump showed no regret in asking the group of four outspoken women Representatives, known as the 'Squad', to leave America.



In a tweet after returning to the White House from the rally, Trump said, 'What a crowd, and what great people. The enthusiasm blows away our rivals on the Radical Left.' He claimed that 2020 will be a big year for the Republican Party.



Meanwhile Sen. Bernie Sanders declared solidarity with Omar, and said he is proud to work with her in Congress. He said, 'We have a president today who is a racist'.



'Trump is stoking the most despicable and disturbing currents in our society. And that very hatred and racism fuels him. We must fight together to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of our country,' he said on Twitter.



