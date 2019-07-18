

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French advertising company Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK), Thursday reported an increase in profit for the first-half of 2019, driven largely by revenue growth.



Net revenues for the six-month period rose to 1.7 percent to 4.35 billion euros from 4.28 billion euros last year.



Group net income rose to 345 million euros or 1.49 euro per share from 301 million euros of 1.33 euro per share last year.



Headline earnings for the quarter rose to 1.98 euro per share from 1.89 euro per share last year.



'As anticipated, we recorded a sequential improvement in Q2 versus Q1, with organic growth returning to positive territory. This growth is healthy and built on solid foundations, with the ramp-up of our Q4 new business and continued double-digit growth of our strategic game changers,' said CEO Arthur Sadoun.



Sadoun said the company's progress has been slowed down by the ongoing fee reduction on traditional advertising that continued to impact overall US operations by around 300 basis points in the quarter.



Publicis Groupe's net revenue in second quarter was 2.23 billion euros, a 1.6% increase from 2.20 billion euros last year.



