

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $133.2 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $110.2 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.8 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $134.8 Mln. vs. $109.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX