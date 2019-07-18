

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $318.3 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $255.3 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $387.5 million or $3.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $1.10 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $387.5 Mln. vs. $327.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.25 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.87 -Revenue (Q2): $1.10 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



