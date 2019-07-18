

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) announced that its Supervisory Board at today's meeting appointed Oliver Zipse as the new Chairman of the Board of Management, effective August 16, 2019.



Oliver Zipse has been a member of the company's Board of Management since 2015 and is currently responsible for production.



BMW' current Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, will resign as Chairman as announced earlier and will leave by mutual agreement on August 15, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX