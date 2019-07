TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release June numbers for nationwide consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to hold steady at 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI is expected to slow to 0.6 percent from 0.8 percent in May.



Japan also will see May numbers for its all industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a gain of 0.3 percent - slowing from 0.9 percent in April.



