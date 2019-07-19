

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) Thursday reported second-quarter revenues of 210 million euros, up by 2.1% from 205.7 million euros last year.



The company said the revenue mix of the business lines varied, as Software AG's Cloud & IoT revenue increased 143.6% in the quarter, while revenues from integration software were 97.5 million euros, lower than expected revenues of 104.3 million euros.



Moving ahead, Software AG's has adjusted its 2019 outlook for DBP revenue growth to a new corridor of -6% to 0% from previously 3% - 7% at constant currency.



