sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,60 Euro		-0,26
-0,53 %
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,86
52,65
18.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR48,60-0,53 %
FN Beta