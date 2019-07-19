

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) said that it reached exclusive negotiations with Groupe Frans Bonhomme in connection with the sale of the French company Distribution de Matériaux pour les Travaux Publics (DMTP) for an enterprise value of 70 million euros.



The planned divestment could be completed during fourth-quarter 2019 or first-quarter 2020.



The transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's portfolio optimization strategy, which aims to divest over 3 billion euros in sales by the end of 2019.



